(5th LD) (US election) Biden overtakes Trump in Pennsylvania with few votes left before victory
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead paras; UPDATES with latest vote counts in paras 2-6)
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden made a surprising comeback to overtake President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on Friday, further bolstering his chances of clinching the presidency after flipping Georgia hours earlier.
As of 8:50 a.m., Biden had 5,587 more votes than Trump in Pennsylvania. He came from more than 600,000 votes behind.
The former vice president is currently projected to have secured 253 electoral votes, 17 votes short of the 270 needed to win the White House. Trump has 213 electoral votes. The numbers have remained unchanged since late Wednesday.
State officials of Pennsylvania have said tens of thousands of votes still remain uncounted, but should Biden win the state, its 20 electoral votes alone will carry him over the finish line to the presidency.
Four other states -- Alaska, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada -- have yet to finish their vote counts, but Biden is now leading in all but Alaska after flipping Georgia earlier in the day.
Trump, on the other hand, will lose all chance of winning the election if he loses Georgia or Pennsylvania.
Most outstanding votes being counted now are early, mail-in votes, which, according to election watchers here, tend to be "heavily skewed toward the Democrat."
They noted that Democrats had urged their supporters to vote early and by mail if possible, partly to avoid the danger of contracting the new coronavirus, while Trump had encouraged his voters to show up in person, partly by repeatedly raising questions over the validity of mail-in ballots.
More than 101 million Americans are reported to have voted early either by mail-in ballots or in-person voting, marking the highest number in the country's history.
Many states also accept mail-in ballots for days after Election Day, as long as they are postmarked on or before the election day.
Trump has called late, mail-in votes illegal and vowed to launch lawsuits against states that accept them.
"If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us, if you count the votes that came in late," he said in a White House press conference on Thursday.
He also claimed that what he called the "election apparatus" was being run by Democrats, even in states with Republican governors, and that they were running "secret count rooms" to count "mystery" and "illegal" votes.
He argued he had won the states of Michigan and Wisconsin but that his lead in the states got "miraculously whittled down."
Trump earlier accused the Democrats of "dumping" ballots in key battleground states, where he said his earlier leads tended to "magically" disappear.
He has filed lawsuits in Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania to have their vote counting halted, partly on grounds of alleged vote-counting irregularities.
The Trump campaign has also said it will demand a recount of votes in Wisconsin, where the president is projected to have lost to Biden by a margin of less than 1 percentage point.
Trump also continued to question the validity of vote counts, saying, "Stop the fraud!" in one Twitter message and then repeating "STOP THE COUNT!" in at least two other tweets.
Biden, on the other hand, expressed his faith in the system, saying, "The process is working.
"The count is being completed, and we will know very soon," he said at a brief press conference in Wilmington, Delaware, that was also attended by his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California.
"We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Sen. Harris and I will be declared the winners. So I ask everyone to stay calm, all people to stay calm," he added.
Biden earlier said he will not be hasty in declaring victory, noting vote counting must continue until each and every vote is counted.
Still, he has expressed confidence over his win.
"It's clear that we're winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency," he said at a press conference on Wednesday.
Should the two presidential candidates split the electoral votes exactly in half, the decision will go to the new House of Representatives to be formed early next year.
The Democratic Party is widely expected to maintain its house majority as the result of general elections held simultaneously with the presidential election this week.
However, in a presidential runoff vote by the House of Representatives, each state is given one vote and thus how each state votes depends on the number of Republican and Democratic representatives from each state.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
4
SM Entertainment's new girl group to debut on Nov. 17
-
5
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
83 deaths reported among people who received flu vaccine: authorities
-
4
Seoul city to fine non-mask-wearers 100,000 won starting Nov. 13
-
5
SM Entertainment's new girl group to debut on Nov. 17
-
1
Two Korean Americans win U.S. congressional elections
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. adopts anti-smoking law at rare meeting of Supreme People's Assembly
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases above 100 for 3rd day on chains of cluster infections
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases above 100 for 3rd day on chains of cluster infections
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases above 100 for 3rd day on chains of cluster infections