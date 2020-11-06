Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:03 November 06, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 6.

Korean-language dailies
-- Joe Biden projected to be elected (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Biden gearing up to take over administration, Trump taking legal action (Kookmin Daily)
-- Biden nearing victory, Trump going for legal war (Donga llbo)
-- Biden launches takeover committee, Trump takes protesting legal action (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Biden cementing path to victory, America more divided (Segye Times)
-- Biden practically declared victory, opens website of takeover committee (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Broadening smile of Biden (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Biden in the throes of being elected, Trump blocks with lawsuit (Hankyoreh)
-- Biden one step away from victory, Trump goes for lawsuit (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Biden only step away from taking over White House (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Biden on 'sure path' to victory, opens website of takeover committee (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Blue House is ready for any eventuality (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Biden closes in on victory (Korea Herald)
-- Biden takes big stride to presidency, Trump sues in 3 states (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!