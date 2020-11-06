Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- Joe Biden projected to be elected (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Biden gearing up to take over administration, Trump taking legal action (Kookmin Daily)
-- Biden nearing victory, Trump going for legal war (Donga llbo)
-- Biden launches takeover committee, Trump takes protesting legal action (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Biden cementing path to victory, America more divided (Segye Times)
-- Biden practically declared victory, opens website of takeover committee (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Broadening smile of Biden (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Biden in the throes of being elected, Trump blocks with lawsuit (Hankyoreh)
-- Biden one step away from victory, Trump goes for lawsuit (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Biden only step away from taking over White House (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Biden on 'sure path' to victory, opens website of takeover committee (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Blue House is ready for any eventuality (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Biden closes in on victory (Korea Herald)
-- Biden takes big stride to presidency, Trump sues in 3 states (Korea Times)
