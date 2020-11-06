Korean-language dailies

-- Joe Biden projected to be elected (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Biden gearing up to take over administration, Trump taking legal action (Kookmin Daily)

-- Biden nearing victory, Trump going for legal war (Donga llbo)

-- Biden launches takeover committee, Trump takes protesting legal action (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Biden cementing path to victory, America more divided (Segye Times)

-- Biden practically declared victory, opens website of takeover committee (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Broadening smile of Biden (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Biden in the throes of being elected, Trump blocks with lawsuit (Hankyoreh)

-- Biden one step away from victory, Trump goes for lawsuit (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Biden only step away from taking over White House (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Biden on 'sure path' to victory, opens website of takeover committee (Korea Economic Daily)

