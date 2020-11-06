(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 6)

The expected power transition in the U.S. will have a huge impact on its allies including South Korea. Under the new leadership, Washington will have to redefine its alliance with Seoul. In fact, the bilateral alliance has been damaged ― to a large degree ― by Trump's America-centric attitude. Trump has made an excessive demand for Korea to pay far more for the upkeep of U.S. troops stationed here. He even threatened to withdraw them from Korea, viewing the alliance only from a financial perspective without considering its strategic importance.