(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 6)

He has earned the vote of confidence from the president, but how he can command policies with such weak leadership is questionable. But even if he is replaced, little will change. His predecessor Kim Dong-yeon also stepped down after he was repeatedly disregarded for opposing government policies. The ruling front has lost brakes after the party won a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections on top of a stubborn president. People only dread the consequences of populist policies under an impotent government and selfish ruling party.

(END)