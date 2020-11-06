KT Q3 net income up 7.9 pct. to 230.1 bln won
All News 07:48 November 06, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 230.1 billion won (US$204 million), up 7.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 292.4 billion won, down 6.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 3.4 percent to 6 trillion won.
The operating profit was 4.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
4
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
5
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
Most Saved
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
4
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
5
83 deaths reported among people who received flu vaccine: authorities
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. adopts anti-smoking law at rare meeting of Supreme People's Assembly
-
2
New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight
-
3
Two Korean Americans win U.S. congressional elections
-
4
(2nd LD) (US election) Biden inches closer to possible election victory with Trump still leading in major battleground states
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections weigh virus fight