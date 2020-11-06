Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 November 06, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/09 Sunny 60

Incheon 15/10 Sunny 60

Suwon 15/07 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 15/07 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 16/06 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 14/05 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 19/13 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 17/08 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 18/09 Cloudy 30

Jeju 22/15 Rain 60

Daegu 16/07 Cloudy 30

Busan 19/11 Cloudy 30

