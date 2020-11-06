Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 November 06, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 14/09 Sunny 60
Incheon 15/10 Sunny 60
Suwon 15/07 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 15/07 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 16/06 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 14/05 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 19/13 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 17/08 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 18/09 Cloudy 30
Jeju 22/15 Rain 60
Daegu 16/07 Cloudy 30
Busan 19/11 Cloudy 30
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
4
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
-
5
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
Most Saved
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
4
83 deaths reported among people who received flu vaccine: authorities
-
5
Seoul city to fine non-mask-wearers 100,000 won starting Nov. 13
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. adopts anti-smoking law at rare meeting of Supreme People's Assembly
-
2
New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight
-
3
Two Korean Americans win U.S. congressional elections
-
4
(2nd LD) (US election) Biden inches closer to possible election victory with Trump still leading in major battleground states
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections weigh virus fight