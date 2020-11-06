CJ Logistics Q3 net income up 265.3 pct. to 47.5 bln won
All News 10:17 November 06, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 47.5 billion won (US$42.2 million), up 265.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 4.3 percent on-year to 92.5 billion won. Revenue increased 5.8 percent to 2.77 trillion won.
The operating profit was 7.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
