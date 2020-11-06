Go to Contents Go to Navigation

CJ Logistics Q3 net income up 265.3 pct. to 47.5 bln won

All News 10:17 November 06, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 47.5 billion won (US$42.2 million), up 265.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 4.3 percent on-year to 92.5 billion won. Revenue increased 5.8 percent to 2.77 trillion won.

The operating profit was 7.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!