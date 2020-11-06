The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:08 November 06, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.54 0.54
2-M 0.60 0.60
3-M 0.64 0.64
6-M 0.80 0.80
12-M 0.91 0.91
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
4
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
5
SM Entertainment's new girl group to debut on Nov. 17
Most Saved
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
4
83 deaths reported among people who received flu vaccine: authorities
-
5
Seoul city to fine non-mask-wearers 100,000 won starting Nov. 13
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. adopts anti-smoking law at rare meeting of Supreme People's Assembly
-
2
Two Korean Americans win U.S. congressional elections
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections weigh virus fight
-
4
(2nd LD) (US election) Biden inches closer to possible election victory with Trump still leading in major battleground states
-
5
New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight