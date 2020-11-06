Kolon Industries Q3 net income down 18.6 pct. to 12.8 bln won
All News 11:23 November 06, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Kolon Industries Inc. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 12.8 billion won (US$11.4 million), down 18.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 28.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 51.6 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 10.3 percent to 957.5 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
4
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
5
SM Entertainment's new girl group to debut on Nov. 17
Most Saved
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
4
83 deaths reported among people who received flu vaccine: authorities
-
5
Seoul city to fine non-mask-wearers 100,000 won starting Nov. 13
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. adopts anti-smoking law at rare meeting of Supreme People's Assembly
-
2
Two Korean Americans win U.S. congressional elections
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections weigh virus fight
-
4
(2nd LD) (US election) Biden inches closer to possible election victory with Trump still leading in major battleground states
-
5
New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight