Kolon Industries Q3 net income down 18.6 pct. to 12.8 bln won

All News 11:23 November 06, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Kolon Industries Inc. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 12.8 billion won (US$11.4 million), down 18.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 28.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 51.6 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 10.3 percent to 957.5 billion won.
