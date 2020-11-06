Seoul stocks trim gains late Fri. morning on tech, auto losses
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks trimmed most of their earlier gains late Friday morning on profit-taking, mostly led by tech and auto losses, amid the eased uncertainties over U.S. election results.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.42 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,414.21 as of 11:20 a.m.
Trading turned choppy after a strong start, following a four-session winning streak.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite jumped 2.59 percent, and both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 advanced 1.95 percent.
Most large caps traded mixed in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.83 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix edged up 0.23 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics retreated 0.9 percent, while Celltrion gained 2.39 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem spiked 6.06 percent, but Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, shed 1.43 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver climbed 0.5 percent, and its rival Kakao advanced 2.89 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,126.15 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.05 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
4
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
5
SM Entertainment's new girl group to debut on Nov. 17
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
4
83 deaths reported among people who received flu vaccine: authorities
-
5
Seoul city to fine non-mask-wearers 100,000 won starting Nov. 13
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. adopts anti-smoking law at rare meeting of Supreme People's Assembly
-
2
Two Korean Americans win U.S. congressional elections
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections weigh virus fight
-
4
(2nd LD) (US election) Biden inches closer to possible election victory with Trump still leading in major battleground states
-
5
New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight