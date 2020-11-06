Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo given 2-year prison term by appellate court in opinion rigging case

All News 15:00 November 06, 2020
South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo talks to reporters on his way to attend his appeals trial at the Seoul High Court on Nov. 6, 2020. (Yonhap)


(END)

