Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 November 06, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
Nov. 1 -- N.K. leader sends congratulatory message to pro-North Korean residents in Japan

4 -- N.K. adopts anti-smoking law at Supreme People's Assembly meeting

-- N.K. man captured in S. Korea after crossing inter-Korean border in suspected defection bid
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!