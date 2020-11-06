KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DongkukStlMill 6,410 DN 70
SBC 9,650 DN 180
Daesang 24,950 DN 450
Hyundai M&F INS 24,250 UP 50
SKNetworks 4,600 DN 80
ORION Holdings 12,850 DN 100
LotteFood 306,500 DN 2,000
NEXENTIRE 5,370 DN 80
CHONGKUNDANG 162,500 DN 4,000
KCC 161,500 DN 1,000
SKBP 168,500 DN 1,000
AmoreG 46,200 UP 300
HyundaiMtr 170,500 DN 4,500
LG Corp. 73,300 UP 2,200
POSCO CHEMICAL 83,900 UP 1,500
BoryungPharm 15,450 UP 50
L&L 10,500 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 53,100 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 29,800 DN 150
Shinsegae 213,000 DN 500
Nongshim 300,500 DN 3,000
SGBC 29,650 UP 100
Hyosung 77,000 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 182,500 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,800 DN 1,100
Kogas 28,800 DN 650
Hanwha 25,450 DN 150
DB HiTek 34,950 DN 750
CJ 79,300 UP 500
JWPHARMA 31,650 DN 650
LGInt 16,650 DN 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,100 DN 800
ShinhanGroup 31,600 UP 100
HITEJINRO 34,600 DN 550
Yuhan 64,000 DN 800
CJ LOGISTICS 160,000 DN 6,000
DOOSAN 46,750 DN 200
DaelimInd 78,900 DN 100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15500 DN100
KiaMtr 51,600 DN 600
