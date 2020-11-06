Donga Socio Holdings 113,500 DN 1,500

SK hynix 86,300 UP 200

Youngpoong 501,000 DN 4,000

HyundaiEng&Const 31,050 DN 250

CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,450 DN 1,050

YUNGJIN PHARM 7,300 DN 180

BukwangPharm 24,600 DN 700

ILJIN MATERIALS 45,650 UP 50

TaekwangInd 742,000 DN 22,000

SsangyongCement 5,560 DN 40

KAL 20,800 UP 300

DWS 31,250 UP 2,550

Binggrae 56,200 DN 100

DB INSURANCE 45,500 DN 400

GCH Corp 37,200 DN 1,200

SamsungElec 60,100 DN 200

LotteChilsung 88,400 UP 100

LOTTE 29,700 DN 100

NHIS 9,970 DN 130

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,470 DN 110

POSCO 228,000 UP 1,000

SK Discovery 68,200 UP 100

SPC SAMLIP 68,300 DN 400

SAMSUNG SDS 173,000 DN 4,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 22,750 DN 100

KUMHOTIRE 3,780 DN 45

LS 55,800 DN 400

GC Corp 415,000 UP 30,000

GS E&C 28,150 DN 450

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 24,500 DN 250

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 499,000 UP 15,000

KPIC 212,000 UP 5,500

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,880 DN 60

SKC 83,600 DN 1,100

GS Retail 32,850 DN 400

MERITZ SECU 3,455 DN 20

HtlShilla 75,300 DN 400

Hanmi Science 56,500 DN 400

Ottogi 545,000 DN 3,000

SamsungElecMech 140,500 DN 500

(MORE)