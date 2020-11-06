KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Donga Socio Holdings 113,500 DN 1,500
SK hynix 86,300 UP 200
Youngpoong 501,000 DN 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 31,050 DN 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,450 DN 1,050
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,300 DN 180
BukwangPharm 24,600 DN 700
ILJIN MATERIALS 45,650 UP 50
TaekwangInd 742,000 DN 22,000
SsangyongCement 5,560 DN 40
KAL 20,800 UP 300
DWS 31,250 UP 2,550
Binggrae 56,200 DN 100
DB INSURANCE 45,500 DN 400
GCH Corp 37,200 DN 1,200
SamsungElec 60,100 DN 200
LotteChilsung 88,400 UP 100
LOTTE 29,700 DN 100
NHIS 9,970 DN 130
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,470 DN 110
POSCO 228,000 UP 1,000
SK Discovery 68,200 UP 100
SPC SAMLIP 68,300 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDS 173,000 DN 4,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,750 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,780 DN 45
LS 55,800 DN 400
GC Corp 415,000 UP 30,000
GS E&C 28,150 DN 450
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 24,500 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 499,000 UP 15,000
KPIC 212,000 UP 5,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,880 DN 60
SKC 83,600 DN 1,100
GS Retail 32,850 DN 400
MERITZ SECU 3,455 DN 20
HtlShilla 75,300 DN 400
Hanmi Science 56,500 DN 400
Ottogi 545,000 DN 3,000
SamsungElecMech 140,500 DN 500
(MORE)
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
4
SM Entertainment's new girl group to debut on Nov. 17
-
5
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
83 deaths reported among people who received flu vaccine: authorities
-
4
Seoul city to fine non-mask-wearers 100,000 won starting Nov. 13
-
5
SM Entertainment's new girl group to debut on Nov. 17
-
1
Two Korean Americans win U.S. congressional elections
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. adopts anti-smoking law at rare meeting of Supreme People's Assembly
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections weigh virus fight
-
4
(2nd LD) (US election) Biden inches closer to possible election victory with Trump still leading in major battleground states
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases above 100 for 3rd day on chains of cluster infections