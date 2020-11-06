Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 November 06, 2020

IlyangPharm 72,000 DN 600
Hanssem 98,800 DN 1,700
TAEYOUNG E&C 9,870 DN 130
F&F 90,300 DN 1,700
KSOE 82,900 DN 900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,900 DN 50
OCI 65,100 UP 400
LS ELECTRIC 51,400 DN 600
KorZinc 394,000 UP 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,170 DN 70
SYC 50,300 DN 900
HyundaiMipoDock 30,550 UP 150
IS DONGSEO 40,300 DN 950
S-Oil 57,100 DN 100
LG Innotek 152,500 DN 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 250,000 UP 5,000
HMM 10,250 UP 100
HYUNDAI WIA 43,500 UP 550
KumhoPetrochem 153,500 DN 500
Mobis 229,500 DN 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,800 DN 300
HDC HOLDINGS 10,100 DN 100
S-1 83,600 DN 1,500
Hanchem 150,000 DN 3,500
UNID 44,400 DN 400
KEPCO 20,350 DN 50
SamsungSecu 32,950 DN 450
KG DONGBU STL 8,370 UP 10
SKTelecom 227,000 UP 4,000
S&T MOTIV 54,300 DN 700
HyundaiElev 38,700 UP 400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,050 DN 400
Hanon Systems 12,150 UP 100
SK 190,500 DN 2,000
DAEKYO 3,790 DN 25
GKL 12,250 DN 200
Handsome 29,500 DN 400
Asiana Airlines 3,240 UP 20
COWAY 74,900 UP 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 85,800 DN 600
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!