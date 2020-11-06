KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IlyangPharm 72,000 DN 600
Hanssem 98,800 DN 1,700
TAEYOUNG E&C 9,870 DN 130
F&F 90,300 DN 1,700
KSOE 82,900 DN 900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,900 DN 50
OCI 65,100 UP 400
LS ELECTRIC 51,400 DN 600
KorZinc 394,000 UP 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,170 DN 70
SYC 50,300 DN 900
HyundaiMipoDock 30,550 UP 150
IS DONGSEO 40,300 DN 950
S-Oil 57,100 DN 100
LG Innotek 152,500 DN 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 250,000 UP 5,000
HMM 10,250 UP 100
HYUNDAI WIA 43,500 UP 550
KumhoPetrochem 153,500 DN 500
Mobis 229,500 DN 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,800 DN 300
HDC HOLDINGS 10,100 DN 100
S-1 83,600 DN 1,500
Hanchem 150,000 DN 3,500
UNID 44,400 DN 400
KEPCO 20,350 DN 50
SamsungSecu 32,950 DN 450
KG DONGBU STL 8,370 UP 10
SKTelecom 227,000 UP 4,000
S&T MOTIV 54,300 DN 700
HyundaiElev 38,700 UP 400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,050 DN 400
Hanon Systems 12,150 UP 100
SK 190,500 DN 2,000
DAEKYO 3,790 DN 25
GKL 12,250 DN 200
Handsome 29,500 DN 400
Asiana Airlines 3,240 UP 20
COWAY 74,900 UP 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 85,800 DN 600
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
SM Entertainment's new girl group to debut on Nov. 17
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
83 deaths reported among people who received flu vaccine: authorities
Seoul city to fine non-mask-wearers 100,000 won starting Nov. 13
SM Entertainment's new girl group to debut on Nov. 17
Two Korean Americans win U.S. congressional elections
(LEAD) N.K. adopts anti-smoking law at rare meeting of Supreme People's Assembly
(LEAD) New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections weigh virus fight
(2nd LD) (US election) Biden inches closer to possible election victory with Trump still leading in major battleground states
(LEAD) New virus cases above 100 for 3rd day on chains of cluster infections