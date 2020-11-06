KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 8,570 UP 20
NamhaeChem 8,170 DN 90
DONGSUH 29,000 0
BGF 4,275 UP 40
SamsungEng 11,250 0
SAMSUNG C&T 115,000 DN 1,500
PanOcean 3,485 DN 65
SAMSUNG CARD 31,600 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 21,200 DN 450
KT 22,900 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL143500 DN3000
LOTTE TOUR 14,900 DN 400
LG Uplus 11,850 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,600 DN 300
KT&G 82,900 DN 1,100
DHICO 14,700 UP 150
LG Display 14,950 UP 50
Kangwonland 21,450 DN 350
NAVER 301,000 UP 2,000
Kakao 370,500 UP 7,500
NCsoft 848,000 UP 5,000
DSME 22,600 DN 150
DSINFRA 8,400 DN 110
DWEC 3,130 UP 30
Donga ST 85,500 DN 2,800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,650 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 389,000 UP 1,000
DongwonF&B 171,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 27,600 DN 250
LGH&H 1,526,000 DN 4,000
LGCHEM 720,000 UP 43,000
KEPCO E&C 15,900 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 71,600 UP 300
HALLA HOLDINGS 31,850 DN 800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,400 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 87,100 UP 600
Celltrion 277,500 UP 5,500
Huchems 23,900 UP 950
DAEWOONG PHARM 96,200 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 62,700 UP 1,100
(MORE)
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
4
SM Entertainment's new girl group to debut on Nov. 17
-
5
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
83 deaths reported among people who received flu vaccine: authorities
-
4
Seoul city to fine non-mask-wearers 100,000 won starting Nov. 13
-
5
SM Entertainment's new girl group to debut on Nov. 17
-
1
Two Korean Americans win U.S. congressional elections
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. adopts anti-smoking law at rare meeting of Supreme People's Assembly
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections weigh virus fight
-
4
(2nd LD) (US election) Biden inches closer to possible election victory with Trump still leading in major battleground states
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases above 100 for 3rd day on chains of cluster infections