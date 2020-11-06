KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 71,200 DN 1,000
LOTTE Himart 31,500 DN 50
GS 34,000 DN 250
CJ CGV 20,650 DN 300
LIG Nex1 29,550 UP 50
Fila Holdings 44,350 UP 650
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 177,000 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 32,550 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 1,595 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 164,000 DN 500
LF 15,100 DN 200
FOOSUNG 9,930 UP 330
SK Innovation 141,500 UP 3,500
POONGSAN 25,300 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 42,650 DN 250
Hansae 16,600 DN 850
LG HAUSYS 64,800 DN 1,000
Youngone Corp 28,400 DN 500
KOLON IND 36,850 DN 1,050
HanmiPharm 285,000 DN 1,500
BNK Financial Group 5,860 UP 10
emart 146,000 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY328 50 UP700
KOLMAR KOREA 45,400 DN 350
HANJINKAL 84,000 DN 800
DoubleUGames 64,000 DN 1,900
CUCKOO 93,500 DN 1,300
COSMAX 108,000 UP 1,000
MANDO 38,350 DN 250
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 777,000 DN 4,000
INNOCEAN 57,200 DN 1,400
Doosan Bobcat 29,500 DN 800
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,350 DN 650
Netmarble 126,500 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S222000 DN1000
ORION 117,500 DN 2,500
BGF Retail 130,000 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 409,000 UP 19,500
HDC-OP 20,000 DN 300
WooriFinancialGroup 9,520 UP 40
