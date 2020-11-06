Huchemsfinechemical Q3 net income down 51.3 pct. to 13.3 bln won
All News 16:02 November 06, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- HuchemsfinechemicalCorp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 13.3 billion won (US$11.9 million), down 51.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 17.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 36 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 22.8 percent to 137.3 billion won.
(END)
