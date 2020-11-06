Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Home Shopping Network Q3 net income up 46.9 pct. to 38.7 bln won

All News 16:05 November 06, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 38.7 billion won (US$34.5 million), up 46.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 38.6 billion won, up 90.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 7.4 percent to 574.9 billion won.
