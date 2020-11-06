S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 6, 2020
All News 16:30 November 06, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.689 0.681 +0.8
3-year TB 0.943 0.927 +1.6
10-year TB 1.559 1.527 +3.2
2-year MSB 0.857 0.849 +0.8
3-year CB (AA-) 2.249 2.237 +1.2
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
