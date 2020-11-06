Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Chemicals Q3 net profit up 1244.4 pct. to 35.9 bln won

All News 16:47 November 06, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- SK Chemicals Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 35.9 billion won (US$32 million), up 1244.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 92.9 percent on-year to 52.3 billion won. Sales decreased 7.4 percent to 352.1 billion won.
(END)

