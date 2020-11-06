SK Chemicals Q3 net profit up 1244.4 pct. to 35.9 bln won
All News 16:47 November 06, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- SK Chemicals Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 35.9 billion won (US$32 million), up 1244.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 92.9 percent on-year to 52.3 billion won. Sales decreased 7.4 percent to 352.1 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
4
SM Entertainment's new girl group to debut on Nov. 17
-
5
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
Most Saved
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
83 deaths reported among people who received flu vaccine: authorities
-
4
Seoul city to fine non-mask-wearers 100,000 won starting Nov. 13
-
5
SM Entertainment's new girl group to debut on Nov. 17
-
1
Two Korean Americans win U.S. congressional elections
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. adopts anti-smoking law at rare meeting of Supreme People's Assembly
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections weigh virus fight
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases above 100 for 3rd day on chains of cluster infections
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases above 100 for 3rd day on chains of cluster infections