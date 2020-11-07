Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 November 07, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 07 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/13 Sunny 0
Incheon 16/14 Sunny 0
Suwon 18/12 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 19/12 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 20/12 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 18/10 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 21/14 Sunny 0
Jeonju 20/13 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 21/12 Cloudy 0
Jeju 20/18 Cloudy 0
Daegu 21/10 Sunny 0
Busan 22/14 Sunny 0
(END)
