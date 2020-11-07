Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

November 07, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 07 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/13 Sunny 0

Incheon 16/14 Sunny 0

Suwon 18/12 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 19/12 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 20/12 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 18/10 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 21/14 Sunny 0

Jeonju 20/13 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 21/12 Cloudy 0

Jeju 20/18 Cloudy 0

Daegu 21/10 Sunny 0

Busan 22/14 Sunny 0

