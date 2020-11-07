S. Korea's new coronavirus cases reduced to double digits
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 100 on Saturday for the first time in four days as health authorities introduced a revised social distancing scheme.
South Korea confirmed 89 COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload to 27,284, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. One more patient died, raising the death toll to 477.
The number of daily virus cases had stayed in the triple digits from Wednesday through Friday.
Of the 89 new cases Saturday, local infections stood at 72, while the rest are imported cases.
The greater Seoul area -- home to half of South Korea's 51 million population -- accounted for 51 new cases out of 72 locally transmitted cases.
South Korea had seen a recent uptick in the number of daily cases due to sporadic cluster infections from senior nursing homes and hospitals.
Health authorities remain vigilant as such group transmissions were reported from private gatherings of families and friends.
The number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 24,910, up 89 from the previous day.
On Saturday, South Korea reported 17 imported cases, raising the cumulated number of imported cases to 3,907.
