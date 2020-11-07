Nat'l football team defender tests positive for COVID-19

Two Bundesglia players, SC Freiburg midfielder Kwon Chang-hoon and Holstein Kiel midfielder Lee Jae-sung, will return to Germany after the Mexico match. The KFA said earlier in the week that those two players must each serve a five-day quarantine upon arriving back in Germany, and it had reached deals with their two clubs to have them available for only the first match. FC Seoul's midfielder Ju Se-jong has been added to the national team.

