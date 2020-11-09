FM Kang arrives in U.S. for talks with Pompeo after Biden victory
WASHINGTON, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha arrived in Washington on Sunday for talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about pending bilateral and regional issues.
Kang's visit came shortly after U.S. Democratic candidate Joe Biden won the presidential election in a move sure to bring sweeping changes to how the United States deals with South Korea and other allies and how it will approach the daunting issue of North Korea.
It is not known whether Kang will try to meet with those close to Biden during the trip.
South Korea has said it will continue to work closely with the United States to establish permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, regardless of who wins the presidential election here.
Kang is scheduled to meet with Pompeo on Monday for in-depth discussions on efforts to strengthen the alliance and toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and peace settlement, the foreign ministry said earlier
She also plans to meet with officials from Congress and academia before returning home on Wednesday.
