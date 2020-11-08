Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 November 08, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 08 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 11/06 Sunny 0

Incheon 10/07 Sunny 0

Suwon 11/06 Sunny 0

Cheongju 12/08 Sunny 0

Daejeon 13/07 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 12/03 Sunny 0

Gangneung 15/09 Sunny 0

Jeonju 14/07 Sunny 0

Gwangju 15/09 Sunny 10

Jeju 18/14 Cloudy 20

Daegu 16/08 Sunny 0

Busan 19/10 Sunny 0

