Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 08, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 08 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 11/06 Sunny 0
Incheon 10/07 Sunny 0
Suwon 11/06 Sunny 0
Cheongju 12/08 Sunny 0
Daejeon 13/07 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 12/03 Sunny 0
Gangneung 15/09 Sunny 0
Jeonju 14/07 Sunny 0
Gwangju 15/09 Sunny 10
Jeju 18/14 Cloudy 20
Daegu 16/08 Sunny 0
Busan 19/10 Sunny 0
(END)
