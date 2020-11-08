Moon sends congratulatory message to Biden, hopes to work together to develop alliance
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in sent a congratulatory message to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, expressing hope for joint efforts to develop the Seoul-Washington alliance.
"Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our alliance is strong and the bond between our two countries is rock-solid," Moon wrote on his social media accounts.
"I very much look forward to working with you for our shared values," Moon added. "I have great expectations of advancing and opening up the future development of our bilateral relations."
He ended the short note with "Katchi Kapshida!," a Korean expression that means "Let's go together!"
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
SM Entertainment's new girl group to debut on Nov. 17
-
4
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
5
'Baby Shark' becomes most-watched video on YouTube
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
SM Entertainment's new girl group to debut on Nov. 17
-
4
N. Korea lays landmines in border areas to fend off coronavirus: NIS
-
5
(US election) (News Focus) N. Korea's name-calling war with Trump, Biden: from 'dotard' to 'fool of low IQ'
-
1
Death toll among flu vaccine recipients approaching 100: agency
-
2
Seoul shares may face post-U.S. presidential election correction next week
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea to maintain lowest level of social distancing amid potential resurgence
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new coronavirus cases reduced to double digits
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea's new coronavirus cases reduced to double digits