(LEAD) Moon sends congratulatory message to Biden, says he has 'great expectations' for alliance's future
(ATTN: MODIFIES headline; UPDATES with details in last 2 paras; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in sent a congratulatory message to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, expressing expectations for joint efforts to develop Seoul-Washington ties.
"Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our alliance is strong and the bond between our two countries is rock-solid," Moon wrote on Twitter.
"I very much look forward to working with you for our shared values," Moon added. "I have great expectations of advancing and opening up the future development of our bilateral relations."
He ended the short note with "Katchi Kapshida!," a Korean expression that means "Let's go together!"
Moon used his social media account to congratulate the Biden team, instead of a formal diplomatic channel, apparently in consideration that President Donald Trump is not accepting defeat.
Moon is expected to seek to send an official congratulatory letter to Biden or hold phone talks with him after a power transition process gets under way in earnest.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
SM Entertainment's new girl group to debut on Nov. 17
-
4
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
5
'Baby Shark' becomes most-watched video on YouTube
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
SM Entertainment's new girl group to debut on Nov. 17
-
4
N. Korea lays landmines in border areas to fend off coronavirus: NIS
-
5
(US election) (News Focus) N. Korea's name-calling war with Trump, Biden: from 'dotard' to 'fool of low IQ'
-
1
Death toll among flu vaccine recipients approaching 100: agency
-
2
Seoul shares may face post-U.S. presidential election correction next week
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea to maintain lowest level of social distancing amid potential resurgence
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea's new coronavirus cases reduced to double digits
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new coronavirus cases reduced to double digits