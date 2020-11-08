Minor earthquake hits S. Korea's southeast region
All News 23:13 November 08, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck South Korea's southeastern area Sunday, the second tremor that has hit the region in recent days, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
The earthquake occurred at 3:26 p.m., 5 kilometers east of the southeastern city of Sanju, at a depth of 9 km, according to the agency.
The epicenter was at 36.41 degrees north latitude and 128.22 degrees east longitude, the agency said.
On Friday, a 2 magnitude earthquake was felt in areas located 3 km northwest of Sangju.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
SM Entertainment's new girl group to debut on Nov. 17
-
4
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
5
'Baby Shark' becomes most-watched video on YouTube
Most Saved
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
SM Entertainment's new girl group to debut on Nov. 17
-
4
N. Korea lays landmines in border areas to fend off coronavirus: NIS
-
5
(US election) (News Focus) N. Korea's name-calling war with Trump, Biden: from 'dotard' to 'fool of low IQ'
-
1
Death toll among flu vaccine recipients approaching 100: agency
-
2
(LEAD) Moon sends congratulatory message to Biden, says he has 'great expectations' for alliance's future
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases rebound to over 100 again; cluster infections still at large
-
4
(3rd LD) (US election) Biden wins U.S. presidential election
-
5
(US election) (News Focus) Moon to seek new teamwork with Biden over N. Korea, 'top-down' diplomacy in doubt