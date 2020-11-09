(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 9)

He is expected to put top priority to brining the coronavirus under control. More than 237,000 Americans lost their lives due to Trump's mishandling of the infectious disease which has devastated the U.S. economy. Without defeating COVID-19 the U.S. can never get out of the recession. Biden needs to come up with a large-scale economic stimulus package to help hard-hit businesses, create more jobs and stabilize the people's livelihoods. Yet he must make sure that his vowed policy of raising corporate taxes and protecting workers' rights should not stand in the way of an economic rebound.