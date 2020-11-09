Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 November 09, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 09 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/-1 Sunny 10

Incheon 10/03 Cloudy 20

Suwon 10/-1 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 11/00 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 12/00 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 11/-4 Sunny 0

Gangneung 13/02 Sunny 0

Jeonju 12/01 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 13/03 Cloudy 20

Jeju 14/10 Cloudy 20

Daegu 13/02 Cloudy 20

Busan 14/04 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!