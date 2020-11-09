Hyundai Rotem wins US$76 bln conveyer system order from Ford
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Rotem Co., a South Korean railway system and plant equipment maker, said Monday it has received a US$76 billion order to supply conveyer systems to Ford Motor Co.'s plants by 2022.
Hyundai Rotem will provide the conveyer systems to the U.S. carmaker's plants in Argentina, South Africa and Thailand in the next two years, the company said in a statement.
Hyundai Rotem has received orders for an accumulated 280 billion won ($250 million) worth of production facilities for Ford's assembly lines since 2008, it said.
The company said it aims to further win such deals from multinational carmakers as the global vehicle production facility market is estimated to reach over 2 trillion won per year.
Hyundai Rotem is an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, which has Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp. under its wing.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
4
'Baby Shark' becomes most-watched video on YouTube
-
5
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
'Baby Shark' becomes most-watched video on YouTube
-
4
N. Korea lays landmines in border areas to fend off coronavirus: NIS
-
5
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
1
Death toll among flu vaccine recipients approaching 100: agency
-
2
(LEAD) Moon sends congratulatory message to Biden, says he has 'great expectations' for alliance's future
-
3
(US election) (News Focus) Biden to give S. Korea more 'room' in inter-Korean policy: experts
-
4
(US election) (News Focus) Moon to seek new teamwork with Biden over N. Korea, 'top-down' diplomacy in doubt
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases rebound to over 100 again; cluster infections still at large