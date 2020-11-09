Korean won hits 21-month high after Biden win
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's won currency surged to a 21-month high against the U.S. dollar on Monday after the election of Joe Biden as the next U.S. president.
The won was quoted at 1,120.0 won per U.S. dollar at Monday's opening, up 0.4 won from the previous session. At one point, the won was at 1,119.3 won to the dollar, its highest level since February 2019.
It was the first time in 21 months that the currency breached the key support level of 1,120 won to the greenback.
Analysts said the won is expected to further strengthen for the time being, as uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election eased.
Jeon Seung-ji, a currency analyst at Samsung Futures Inc., said the won is expected to show "upward rigidity for the time being" due to the fall of the U.S. dollar.
The U.S. dollar is likely to fall further as the Biden administration is expected to draw up massive stimulus measures to prop up the pandemic-hit economy, Jeon said.
However, the won's strength may be limited as new waves of coronavirus infections hit the United States and European nations, analysts said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
4
'Baby Shark' becomes most-watched video on YouTube
-
5
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
'Baby Shark' becomes most-watched video on YouTube
-
4
N. Korea lays landmines in border areas to fend off coronavirus: NIS
-
5
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
1
Death toll among flu vaccine recipients approaching 100: agency
-
2
(LEAD) Moon sends congratulatory message to Biden, says he has 'great expectations' for alliance's future
-
3
(US election) (News Focus) Biden to give S. Korea more 'room' in inter-Korean policy: experts
-
4
(US election) (News Focus) Moon to seek new teamwork with Biden over N. Korea, 'top-down' diplomacy in doubt
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases rebound to over 100 again; cluster infections still at large