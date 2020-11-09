BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- K-pop megastars BTS has clinched four trophies at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA), including the coveted Best Song prize.
The seven-member act took home four prizes in total, winning the Best Song category with its latest hit "Dynamite" and Best Virtual Live for its concerts that were held online amid the new coronavirus. The ceremony was streamed live earlier Monday.
BTS also won trophies for Best Group and Biggest Fan.
The group has now won multiple trophies at the EMA for three straight years. It won Best Group and Biggest Fan awards in 2018 and Best Group, Best Live and Biggest Fans prizes in 2019.
This year's EMA featured performances filmed at various locations around the world amid the global pandemic, compared with the 2019 event that was hosted in Seville, Spain.
BTS, which made history by becoming the first K-pop act to top the Billboard Hot 100 with its single "Dynamite," is set to return with its new album "BE" on Nov. 20.
