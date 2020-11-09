Orion Q3 net profit up 10.5 pct. to 77 bln won
All News 14:16 November 09, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Orion Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 77 billion won (US$69.2 million), up 10.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 107.8 billion won, up 6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 12.7 percent to 597.4 billion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
4
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
5
'Baby Shark' becomes most-watched video on YouTube
Most Saved
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
'Baby Shark' becomes most-watched video on YouTube
-
4
N. Korea lays landmines in border areas to fend off coronavirus: NIS
-
5
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
1
Death toll among flu vaccine recipients approaching 100: agency
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day; cluster infections veer out of control
-
3
(LEAD) Moon sends congratulatory message to Biden, says he has 'great expectations' for alliance's future
-
4
(4th LD) (US election) Biden promises to unite Americans, make U.S. respected around world again
-
5
(US election) (News Focus) Biden to give S. Korea more 'room' in inter-Korean policy: experts