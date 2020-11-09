S. Korean batteries, solar panels rally after Biden victory
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Shares of South Korean battery makers and renewable energy suppliers got a fresh boost Monday as investors bet on Joe Biden's win in the U.S. presidential election with clean energy pledges.
Biden's green energy plan includes significant investments in charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) and updating government vehicle fleets to EVs to ramp up demand, which is a boon for rechargeable batteries.
"The new U.S. administration's eco-friendly policy is expected to benefit green energy, utility and eco-friendly mobility sectors, giving bullish signals for their shares," Paik Chan-gyu, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities, said.
LG Chem Ltd., the world's leading battery maker, gained 2.22 percent to 736,000 won (US$660) as of 2:10 p.m., becoming the nation's third-largest company by market value.
LG Chem, which supplies batteries to Tesla and General Motors, plans to spin off its battery business on Dec. 1.
Its two local rivals also traded bullish in the main KOSPI market.
Samsung SDI Co., Samsung's battery-making unit, jumped 7.21 percent, and SK Innovation Co. shot up 10. 25 percent.
LG Chem operates an EV battery plant in Michigan and began constructing its second plant in Ohio earlier this year in a joint venture with American automaker General Motors.
SK Innovation is also building two plants in Georgia, with the first plant currently on track to begin mass-producing EV batteries in 2022.
Renewable energy companies, such as solar cell and hydrogen energy, also advanced on hopes for increased demand in the U.S under the president-elect's ambitious climate plan.
Biden has vowed to bring U.S. emissions down to net zero by 2050, including by bringing emissions from the power industry to net zero by 2035.
Hanwha Solutions Corp., a local solar cell company, jumped 8.14 percent, and Doosan Fuel Cell, a hydrogen energy provider under Doosan Group, rose 1.43 percent.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
