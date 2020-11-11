Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports rise 20.1 pct in first 10 days of Nov.

All News 08:59 November 11, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 20.1 percent on-year in the first 10 days of November, customs data showed Wednesday, amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$14.1 billion in the Nov.1-10 period, compared with $11.7 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

