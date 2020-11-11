(LEAD) Exports rise 20.1 pct in first 10 days of Nov.
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details throughout)
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 20.1 percent on-year in the first 10 days of November, customs data showed Wednesday, amid the new coronavirus outbreak.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$14.1 billion in the Nov. 1-10 period, compared with $11.7 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Per-day exports also gained 12.1 percent on-year during the cited period. Imports increased 7.8 percent on-year to $13.3 billion in the 10-day period, according to the data.
Exports, which account for half of the South Korean economy, were battered by the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic this year. But the pace of the slump has eased since June, as major economies slowly began resuming business activities and lifting border lockdowns.
In the Jan. 1-Nov. 10 period, exports fell 7.4 percent on-year to $429.7 billion, and imports declined 8.2 percent to $395.9 billion amid the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By sector, outbound shipments of memory chips, a key export item, jumped 31.9 percent from a year earlier in the first 10 days of November, while those of automobiles rose 8.3 percent.
Semiconductors account for about 20 percent of exports by South Korea, home to Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest memory chip maker, and its smaller rival SK hynix Inc.
But exports of petrochemical products sank 24.1 percent on-year on low oil prices.
By country, shipments to China -- South Korea's largest trading partner -- rose 14.5 percent on-year, and exports to the United States gained 23.5 percent.
Last month, South Korea's exports declined 3.6 percent from a year earlier due to fewer working days and a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, snapping the previous month's brief rebound, according to data from the trade ministry.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
4
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
5
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
2
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
3
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
5
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
1
(3rd LD) New virus cases in triple digits for 3rd day; authorities warn of upping social distancing level
-
2
S. Korean travel-related stocks rally on Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine results
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases in triple digits for 3rd day; authorities warn of upping social distancing level
-
4
S. Korea to launch new 3,000-ton submarine
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new 3,000-ton-class SLBM submarine