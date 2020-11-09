Moon vows close communication with Biden, efforts to prevent any 'vacuum' in alliance, Korea peace process
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday his government will have "multi-sided" communication with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden in order to ensure that there is no "vacuum" in the alliance and the Korea peace process.
He expressed hope for the creation of a "new opportunity and resolve" in inter-Korean relations as well, making his first official verbal statement on the election of Biden.
"In particular, (the South Korean government) will make sure that there won't be any vacuum in the strengthening of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and progress in the Korea peace process," Moon said in front of pool reporters during his weekly meeting with senior Cheong Wa Dae aides.
In terms of Seoul-Pyongyang ties, Moon added he expects the creation of circumstances to explore a fresh chance and resolution.
He pointed out that U.S. Democratic administration already has experience with closely cooperating with South Korea's liberal government on efforts for denuclearization and a peace regime.
He said Seoul will also seek "bigger economic cooperation" with the incoming Biden administration.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
4
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
5
'Baby Shark' becomes most-watched video on YouTube
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
'Baby Shark' becomes most-watched video on YouTube
-
4
N. Korea lays landmines in border areas to fend off coronavirus: NIS
-
5
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
1
Death toll among flu vaccine recipients approaching 100: agency
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day; cluster infections veer out of control
-
3
(LEAD) Moon sends congratulatory message to Biden, says he has 'great expectations' for alliance's future
-
4
(4th LD) (US election) Biden promises to unite Americans, make U.S. respected around world again
-
5
(US election) (News Focus) Biden to give S. Korea more 'room' in inter-Korean policy: experts