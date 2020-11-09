LOTTE Fine Chem 54,200 UP 1,100

Shinsegae 216,000 UP 3,000

POSCO CHEMICAL 81,800 DN 2,100

SsangyongCement 5,580 UP 20

SGBC 30,550 UP 900

KAL 21,800 UP 1,000

Hyosung 79,100 UP 2,100

LG Corp. 72,900 DN 400

BoryungPharm 15,500 UP 50

L&L 10,600 UP 100

Nongshim 302,500 UP 2,000

YUNGJIN PHARM 7,580 UP 280

HYUNDAI STEEL 30,550 UP 750

TaekwangInd 748,000 UP 6,000

ORION Holdings 12,900 UP 50

NEXENTIRE 5,410 UP 40

CHONGKUNDANG 163,500 UP 1,000

BukwangPharm 25,100 UP 500

ILJIN MATERIALS 46,800 UP 1,150

LotteFood 307,500 UP 1,000

KCC 163,000 UP 1,500

SKBP 169,000 UP 500

AmoreG 46,800 UP 600

HyundaiMtr 172,500 UP 2,000

SBC 9,790 UP 140

Hyundai M&F INS 24,400 UP 150

Daesang 25,450 UP 500

SKNetworks 4,645 UP 45

Hanwha 26,200 UP 750

DB HiTek 35,000 UP 50

CJ 79,500 UP 200

JWPHARMA 32,200 UP 550

LGInt 16,950 UP 300

DongkukStlMill 6,710 UP 300

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,200 UP 1,100

ShinhanGroup 31,750 UP 150

HITEJINRO 34,650 UP 50

Yuhan 65,000 UP 1,000

CJ LOGISTICS 162,000 UP 2,000

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15750 UP250

(MORE)