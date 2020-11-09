KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,200 UP 1,100
Shinsegae 216,000 UP 3,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 81,800 DN 2,100
SsangyongCement 5,580 UP 20
SGBC 30,550 UP 900
KAL 21,800 UP 1,000
Hyosung 79,100 UP 2,100
LG Corp. 72,900 DN 400
BoryungPharm 15,500 UP 50
L&L 10,600 UP 100
Nongshim 302,500 UP 2,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,580 UP 280
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,550 UP 750
TaekwangInd 748,000 UP 6,000
ORION Holdings 12,900 UP 50
NEXENTIRE 5,410 UP 40
CHONGKUNDANG 163,500 UP 1,000
BukwangPharm 25,100 UP 500
ILJIN MATERIALS 46,800 UP 1,150
LotteFood 307,500 UP 1,000
KCC 163,000 UP 1,500
SKBP 169,000 UP 500
AmoreG 46,800 UP 600
HyundaiMtr 172,500 UP 2,000
SBC 9,790 UP 140
Hyundai M&F INS 24,400 UP 150
Daesang 25,450 UP 500
SKNetworks 4,645 UP 45
Hanwha 26,200 UP 750
DB HiTek 35,000 UP 50
CJ 79,500 UP 200
JWPHARMA 32,200 UP 550
LGInt 16,950 UP 300
DongkukStlMill 6,710 UP 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,200 UP 1,100
ShinhanGroup 31,750 UP 150
HITEJINRO 34,650 UP 50
Yuhan 65,000 UP 1,000
CJ LOGISTICS 162,000 UP 2,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15750 UP250
