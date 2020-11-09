KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KiaMtr 52,300 UP 700
Donga Socio Holdings 117,000 UP 3,500
SK hynix 86,000 DN 300
Youngpoong 507,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 31,750 UP 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,400 UP 950
SamsungF&MIns 184,500 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,750 UP 1,950
Kogas 29,200 UP 400
DOOSAN 48,300 UP 1,550
DaelimInd 81,500 UP 2,600
Huchems 27,150 UP 3,250
HMM 11,900 UP 1,650
HyundaiMipoDock 34,550 UP 4,000
PanOcean 4,220 UP 735
LOTTE 30,300 UP 600
DB INSURANCE 46,000 UP 500
SamsungElec 60,200 UP 100
NHIS 10,200 UP 230
Binggrae 56,300 UP 100
GCH Corp 37,750 UP 550
LotteChilsung 88,500 UP 100
SK Discovery 72,300 UP 4,100
LS 59,600 UP 3,800
GC Corp 401,000 DN 14,000
GS E&C 29,550 UP 1,400
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 24,800 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 533,000 UP 34,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,570 UP 100
KPIC 222,000 UP 10,000
POSCO 234,000 UP 6,000
SPC SAMLIP 69,100 UP 800
SAMSUNG SDS 175,000 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,000 UP 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,850 UP 70
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,100 UP 220
SKC 85,200 UP 1,600
TAEYOUNG E&C 9,930 UP 60
Hanmi Science 56,700 UP 200
MERITZ SECU 3,485 UP 30
