KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 90,100 UP 7,200
Hanssem 98,700 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 139,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 52,200 UP 4,300
GS Retail 33,400 UP 550
Ottogi 550,000 UP 5,000
IlyangPharm 74,000 UP 2,000
F&F 92,400 UP 2,100
HtlShilla 75,700 UP 400
Mobis 232,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAI WIA 43,900 UP 400
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,350 UP 550
HDC HOLDINGS 10,350 UP 250
S-1 83,600 0
KumhoPetrochem 153,000 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 273,000 UP 23,000
OCI 69,100 UP 4,000
LS ELECTRIC 54,100 UP 2,700
KorZinc 394,000 0
SamsungHvyInd 5,600 UP 430
SYC 53,000 UP 2,700
IS DONGSEO 41,400 UP 1,100
S-Oil 57,900 UP 800
LG Innotek 153,500 UP 1,000
DAEKYO 3,800 UP 10
GKL 12,450 UP 200
Handsome 29,700 UP 200
Asiana Airlines 3,475 UP 235
Hanon Systems 12,400 UP 250
SK 193,500 UP 3,000
COWAY 74,200 DN 700
LOTTE SHOPPING 90,000 UP 4,200
IBK 8,630 UP 60
Hanchem 153,500 UP 3,500
DWS 34,350 UP 3,100
KEPCO 20,450 UP 100
SamsungSecu 33,450 UP 500
KG DONGBU STL 8,450 UP 80
SKTelecom 225,500 DN 1,500
S&T MOTIV 54,600 UP 300
