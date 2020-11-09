KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HyundaiElev 39,250 UP 550
UNID 45,150 UP 750
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,500 UP 450
NamhaeChem 8,340 UP 170
DONGSUH 29,650 UP 650
BGF 4,360 UP 85
SamsungEng 11,450 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 115,000 0
SAMSUNG CARD 31,850 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 21,200 0
KT 23,100 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL144500 UP1000
LOTTE TOUR 14,950 UP 50
LG Uplus 11,800 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,400 UP 800
KT&G 83,300 UP 400
DHICO 15,650 UP 950
LG Display 15,200 UP 250
Kangwonland 21,500 UP 50
NAVER 298,000 DN 3,000
Kakao 371,500 UP 1,000
NCsoft 844,000 DN 4,000
DSME 23,850 UP 1,250
DSINFRA 8,680 UP 280
DWEC 3,290 UP 160
Donga ST 85,900 UP 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,600 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 395,000 UP 6,000
DongwonF&B 171,500 0
KEPCO KPS 28,100 UP 500
LGH&H 1,527,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 734,000 UP 14,000
KEPCO E&C 16,250 UP 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,000 UP 2,400
HALLA HOLDINGS 32,050 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,950 UP 550
LGELECTRONICS 87,300 UP 200
Celltrion 285,000 UP 7,500
DAEWOONG PHARM 96,300 UP 100
HYUNDAIDEPTST 63,500 UP 800
