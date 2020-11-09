KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 72,400 UP 1,200
LOTTE Himart 31,900 UP 400
GS 34,500 UP 500
CJ CGV 20,750 UP 100
LIG Nex1 29,250 DN 300
Fila Holdings 43,100 DN 1,250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 184,000 UP 7,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 33,000 UP 450
HANWHA LIFE 1,615 UP 20
AMOREPACIFIC 165,000 UP 1,000
LF 15,150 UP 50
FOOSUNG 10,050 UP 120
SK Innovation 157,000 UP 15,500
POONGSAN 25,750 UP 450
KBFinancialGroup 42,950 UP 300
Hansae 17,700 UP 1,100
LG HAUSYS 65,600 UP 800
Youngone Corp 28,800 UP 400
KOLON IND 38,550 UP 1,700
HanmiPharm 286,000 UP 1,000
BNK Financial Group 5,910 UP 50
emart 149,500 UP 3,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY323 50 DN500
KOLMAR KOREA 45,800 UP 400
HANJINKAL 88,500 UP 4,500
DoubleUGames 64,700 UP 700
CUCKOO 94,200 UP 700
COSMAX 113,500 UP 5,500
MANDO 38,350 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 761,000 DN 16,000
INNOCEAN 58,800 UP 1,600
Doosan Bobcat 30,450 UP 950
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,750 UP 400
Netmarble 129,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S233000 UP11000
ORION 120,000 UP 2,500
BGF Retail 130,000 0
SKCHEM 449,500 UP 40,500
HDC-OP 20,550 UP 550
WooriFinancialGroup 9,610 UP 90
