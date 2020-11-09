KIH 72,400 UP 1,200

LOTTE Himart 31,900 UP 400

GS 34,500 UP 500

CJ CGV 20,750 UP 100

LIG Nex1 29,250 DN 300

Fila Holdings 43,100 DN 1,250

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 184,000 UP 7,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 33,000 UP 450

HANWHA LIFE 1,615 UP 20

AMOREPACIFIC 165,000 UP 1,000

LF 15,150 UP 50

FOOSUNG 10,050 UP 120

SK Innovation 157,000 UP 15,500

POONGSAN 25,750 UP 450

KBFinancialGroup 42,950 UP 300

Hansae 17,700 UP 1,100

LG HAUSYS 65,600 UP 800

Youngone Corp 28,800 UP 400

KOLON IND 38,550 UP 1,700

HanmiPharm 286,000 UP 1,000

BNK Financial Group 5,910 UP 50

emart 149,500 UP 3,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY323 50 DN500

KOLMAR KOREA 45,800 UP 400

HANJINKAL 88,500 UP 4,500

DoubleUGames 64,700 UP 700

CUCKOO 94,200 UP 700

COSMAX 113,500 UP 5,500

MANDO 38,350 0

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 761,000 DN 16,000

INNOCEAN 58,800 UP 1,600

Doosan Bobcat 30,450 UP 950

H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,750 UP 400

Netmarble 129,000 UP 2,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S233000 UP11000

ORION 120,000 UP 2,500

BGF Retail 130,000 0

SKCHEM 449,500 UP 40,500

HDC-OP 20,550 UP 550

WooriFinancialGroup 9,610 UP 90

(END)