Pohang striker Iljutcenko named K League's top player for Oct.
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Pohang Steelers' Russian striker Stanislav Iljutcenko has been voted the best player in South Korean club football for October.
The Korea Professional Football League (K League) announced Monday that Iljutcenko beat out three other candidates for the Player of the Month honor for the final month of the K League 1 season.
Iljutcenko came out on top with 22.86 percent of the vote from the K League's performance evaluation committee, which accounts for 60 percent of the award. In the fan voting (25 percent of the award), Iljutcenko was third with 2.94 percent, with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors midfielder Son Jun-ho leading the way with 11.51 percent.
In voting by EA Sports' FIFA Online 4 video game players, accounting for the remaining 15 percent of the award, Iljutcenko finished second with 2.01 percent, behind 11.99 percent garnered by Daegu FC's Cesinha.
Iljutcenko played in all three matches for Pohang in October and scored three times in those appearances. The Russian marksman also scored once in Pohang's season finale on Nov. 1 against Sangju Sangmu.
Iljutcenko finished second overall with 19 goals this season.
This was his sixth nomination for the Player of the Month but first win. He'd lost out on the July and September awards in 2019 and May, July, September honors in 2020.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
4
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
2
N. Korea lays landmines in border areas to fend off coronavirus: NIS
-
3
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
5
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day; cluster infections veer out of control
-
2
(LEAD) Moon sends congratulatory message to Biden, says he has 'great expectations' for alliance's future
-
3
(LEAD) FM Kang arrives in U.S. for talks with Pompeo after Biden victory
-
4
(US election) (News Focus) Biden to give S. Korea more 'room' in inter-Korean policy: experts
-
5
(4th LD) (US election) Biden promises to unite Americans, make U.S. respected around world again