Celltrion Q3 net profit up 185.4 pct. to 175.8 bln won
All News 15:50 November 09, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 175.8 billion won (US$157.8 million), up 185.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 137.8 percent on-year to 245.3 billion won. Sales increased 89.9 percent to 548.8 billion won.
The operating profit was 29.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
4
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
2
N. Korea lays landmines in border areas to fend off coronavirus: NIS
-
3
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
5
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day; cluster infections veer out of control
-
2
(LEAD) Moon sends congratulatory message to Biden, says he has 'great expectations' for alliance's future
-
3
(LEAD) FM Kang arrives in U.S. for talks with Pompeo after Biden victory
-
4
(US election) (News Focus) Biden to give S. Korea more 'room' in inter-Korean policy: experts
-
5
(4th LD) (US election) Biden promises to unite Americans, make U.S. respected around world again