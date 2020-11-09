(LEAD) Korea Aerospace Q3 net plunges 66 pct on delayed parts delivery
(ATTN: RECASTS throughout with details)
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Monday its third-quarter net profit plunged 66 percent from a year earlier on delayed parts delivery to customers.
Net profit for the three months ending in September fell to 12.4 billion won (US$11 million) from 36.6 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
"Delayed delivery of aircraft body and wing parts to customers, such as Airbus and Boeing, had an impact on the quarterly results amid the coronavirus pandemic," a company spokeswoman said over the phone.
Operating profit fell 52 percent to 23 billion won in the third quarter from 47.8 billion won a year ago. Sales declined 9.4 percent to 514.6 billion won from 567.7 billion won during the same period.
From January to September, net profit fell 22 percent to 133.6 billion won from 171.9 billion won during the same period of last year.
KAI has exported a total of 148 trainer jets worth US$3.1 billion -- 64 T-50 advanced trainer jets worth $2.4 billion and 84 KT-1 basic trainer jets worth $700 million -- to countries such as Indonesia, Iraq, Thailand, Turkey, Peru and the Philippines since its foundation in 1999.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
4
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
2
N. Korea lays landmines in border areas to fend off coronavirus: NIS
-
3
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
5
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
1
Death toll among flu vaccine recipients approaching 100: agency
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day; cluster infections veer out of control
-
3
(LEAD) Moon sends congratulatory message to Biden, says he has 'great expectations' for alliance's future
-
4
(LEAD) FM Kang arrives in U.S. for talks with Pompeo after Biden victory
-
5
(4th LD) (US election) Biden promises to unite Americans, make U.S. respected around world again