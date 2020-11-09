Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Grand Korea Leisure shifts to red in Q3

All News 16:17 November 09, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Grand Korea Leisure Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net loss of 22.8 billion won (US$20.4 million), swinging from a profit of 25.3 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 31 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a profit of 30.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 73.9 percent to 34.8 billion won.
