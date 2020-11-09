Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Green Food Q3 net profit down 19.7 pct. to 24.3 bln won

All News 16:20 November 09, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Green Food Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 24.3 billion won (US$21.8 million), down 19.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 22.2 percent on-year to 23.4 billion won. Sales increased 2.2 percent to 808.1 billion won.
