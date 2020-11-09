Starter available in bullpen for KT Wiz in postseason series opener

Using Cuevas in the relief role for the first time all year, after he made 27 regular season starts, is still a gamble. The Venezuelan right-hander went 10-8 with a 4.10 ERA, including a 1-1 record and a 5.02 ERA in three starts against the Bears. If he doesn't pitch in either of the first two games on Monday and Tuesday, he'd be a candidate to start Game 3, a potential elimination game, on Thursday.